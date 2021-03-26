Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,595,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.40 on Friday, reaching $393.52. 224,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,334,786. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $244.62 and a 52 week high of $399.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $390.36 and a 200 day moving average of $365.91.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

