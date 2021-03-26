Morgan Stanley Boosts The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $41.00

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 33.21% from the stock’s previous close.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens increased their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of CAKE stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.39. 3,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,314. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.85. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $14.63 and a 12-month high of $63.20.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $554.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.93 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,169,000 after purchasing an additional 238,963 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,895,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,229,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 30.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,300,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,076,000 after buying an additional 305,244 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,975,000 after buying an additional 20,717 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

