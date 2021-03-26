Morgan Stanley Buys 2,034,871 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,034,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.60% of Costco Wholesale worth $2,669,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COST. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.17.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,069 shares of company stock valued at $6,131,073 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $348.30. The company had a trading volume of 99,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,557. The stock has a market cap of $154.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.59. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $280.86 and a 12-month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

