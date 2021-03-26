Morgan Stanley Raises Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target to $67.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ED. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI cut Consolidated Edison from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut Consolidated Edison from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.35.

ED traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.46. The company had a trading volume of 14,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,996. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.00. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ED. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

