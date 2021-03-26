Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. L.P. Omega Sells 32,971 Shares

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 32,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $1,962,104.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MORF opened at $60.67 on Friday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MORF. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Morphic during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Morphic by 327.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Morphic by 208.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Morphic by 10.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Morphic during the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MORF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

