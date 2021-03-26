Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mountain Province Diamonds had a negative return on equity of 20.73% and a negative net margin of 90.08%.

Shares of MPVDF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 124,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.68. Mountain Province Diamonds has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $86.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© diamond; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North Project consisting of 22 federal leases and 58 claims covering an area of 67,164 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

