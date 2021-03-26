Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Movado Group had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 26.64%.

NYSE MOV traded up $2.40 on Friday, reaching $27.89. The stock had a trading volume of 16,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.54. Movado Group has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $26.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.15. The stock has a market cap of $646.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Movado Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Movado Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.37%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MOV. Cowen upped their price target on Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.