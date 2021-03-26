M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Receives $135.15 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.15.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of MTB stock traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.14. 743,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,785. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $85.09 and a fifty-two week high of $164.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.59.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,321,000 after purchasing an additional 97,888 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.