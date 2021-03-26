Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.95

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.95 and last traded at $13.91, with a volume of 8313 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NAVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.82.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.38 million. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Navient’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the 3rd quarter worth $37,180,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Navient by 1,210.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,455,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,860 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Navient by 804.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,232,000 after purchasing an additional 926,836 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Navient by 6,742.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 909,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 896,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Navient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

