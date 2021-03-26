Neo Ivy Capital Management Boosts Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 733.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,601 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,795,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,237,000 after purchasing an additional 67,917 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,690,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,441,000 after buying an additional 26,347 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in Regency Centers by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,343,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,607,000 after buying an additional 395,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 37.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,289,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,776,000 after buying an additional 1,437,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.70. 2,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,217. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $60.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.23. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.30, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.96.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

