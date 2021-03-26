Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys 7,900 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 121.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 218.2% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 669.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. 55.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGNC traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $16.91. 46,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,148,584. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.26. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 8.7%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In related news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $85,033.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.34.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

