Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New Investment in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,022 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after buying an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,547 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,655 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 2.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 122,292 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,006,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPLK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Splunk in a report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Splunk from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.11.

Shares of SPLK stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.92. The stock had a trading volume of 9,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,623. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.10 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $92,051.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,614 shares in the company, valued at $3,698,155.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $1,463,468.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,969,706.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,702 shares of company stock worth $3,478,206 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.