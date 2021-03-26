Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases 3,273 Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 4,885.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCXI stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.77. 1,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,622. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.13 and a 52 week high of $70.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.22 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.12.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. Analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

CCXI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ChemoCentryx in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ChemoCentryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $114,982.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,737,162.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $92,166.25. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 87,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,845,083.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,967 shares of company stock valued at $5,878,829 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

