Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases 6,175 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 6,639.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNC. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Lincoln National by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 24,836 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on LNC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

LNC stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $61.63. 6,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,215. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.39. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $67.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

In other Lincoln National news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

