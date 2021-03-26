Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes $236,000 Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,937 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,173 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 28,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,134 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.56. 5,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,557. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $77.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.42). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $331,973.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,319. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.30.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

