Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes $286,000 Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 40.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,812 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 30,976 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 34.8% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 31,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 67,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.44. 45,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,113,160. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 55.96%.

Several analysts have issued reports on IPG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $150,049.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $16,799,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

