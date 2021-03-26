Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Major Shareholder Value Capital Partners (Pty) L Acquires 35,425 Shares

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) major shareholder Value Capital Partners (Pty) L acquired 35,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $193,774.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

UEPS traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $5.64. 273,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,819. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average is $4.16. The company has a market cap of $319.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.21. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $6.62.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.32 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UEPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 18,038 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 461,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Kabouter Management LLC acquired a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,746,000. 21.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

