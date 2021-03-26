Neurocrine Biosciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 1,369 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,341% compared to the typical volume of 95 put options.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.05.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 308,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $33,975,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 584,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,425,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $292,309.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,745.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 334,308 shares of company stock valued at $37,008,610. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,804,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 310.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 528,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,656,000 after buying an additional 399,834 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,755,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,006,000 after acquiring an additional 279,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,494,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NBIX stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $98.26. The stock had a trading volume of 15,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,787. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.07. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $82.51 and a 1 year high of $136.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $2.99. The company had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.43 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

