New Found Gold (OTCMKTS:NFGFF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of New Found Gold (OTCMKTS:NFGFF) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $4.75 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NFGFF opened at $3.61 on Thursday. New Found Gold has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $4.40.

New Found Gold Company Profile

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador and Ontario, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds an interest in the Queensway project comprising 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims that covers an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

