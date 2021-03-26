NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $176.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $162.00 to $176.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NKE. Raymond James raised their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.77.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.31. The company had a trading volume of 235,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,216,340. NIKE has a 12 month low of $77.16 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $208.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.51, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.89.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total transaction of $4,062,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,500 shares of company stock valued at $29,620,690. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,113,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,401,651,000 after buying an additional 454,108 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NIKE by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after buying an additional 4,468,961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,524,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,752,404,000 after buying an additional 388,550 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,892,505,000 after buying an additional 4,812,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NIKE by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,758,153,000 after buying an additional 4,643,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

