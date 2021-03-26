Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Posts Earnings Results

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTX traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,073. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.60. Nkarta has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $79.16.

In other Nkarta news, insider James Trager sold 2,800 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 5,500 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $267,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NKTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Nkarta from $47.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nkarta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

