NOIA Network Price Up 74% This Week (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 26th. One NOIA Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded up 74% against the U.S. dollar. NOIA Network has a market cap of $89.37 million and $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00024100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00049635 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $350.68 or 0.00659921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001882 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00064520 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00023975 BTC.

NOIA Network Coin Profile

NOIA is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia.

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

