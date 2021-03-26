Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Buys 8,766 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,766 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.11. 2,816,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,082,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.53 and its 200-day moving average is $29.57.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

