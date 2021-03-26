Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,139 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.41. The stock had a trading volume of 512,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,298,952. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $102.53 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

