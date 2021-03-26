Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Up 6%

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) shot up 6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $194.88 and last traded at $188.95. 13,435 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,571,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.23.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Novavax in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Novavax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.69.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.79 and a 200 day moving average of $145.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.07 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $279.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.44 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3072.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news, EVP John Trizzino sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.50, for a total value of $62,953.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary C. Evans sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $5,174,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,822,689.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,304 shares of company stock valued at $14,792,451 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Novavax by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter worth about $1,438,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 154,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,206,000 after buying an additional 26,385 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter worth about $4,021,000. 49.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

