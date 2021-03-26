Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Achieves Market Cap of $43.70 Million

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 36.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 26th. Over the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded 102.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $43.70 million and $5.62 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00023805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00049541 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $352.89 or 0.00660973 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001873 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00064555 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00024084 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,124,866,222 tokens. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

