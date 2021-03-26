NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NuVasive from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NuVasive from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NuVasive from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded NuVasive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.06.

NASDAQ NUVA traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.57. 3,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,037. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $42.98 and a 12 month high of $69.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -299.32, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $291.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NuVasive will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 0.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in NuVasive by 237.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in NuVasive by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,915 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 26,748 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,871 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

