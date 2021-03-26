Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 463,611 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,633,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463,611 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $353,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 308.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $208.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.72. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.31 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The company has a market capitalization of $59.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ECL. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Argus increased their price objective on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Gabelli raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.69.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

