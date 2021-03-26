Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,112,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 250,873 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $547,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Synopsys by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 4,782.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,041,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,573 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $231.67 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.17 and a 1 year high of $300.91. The firm has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 54.38, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.19.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total value of $1,716,425.64. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,719 shares of company stock worth $16,864,655 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.