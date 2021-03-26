Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $439.27 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,275,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221,157 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $439,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEP opened at $84.72 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.20 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.90 and a 200-day moving average of $82.77.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $5,068,663.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at $14,278,837.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $701,697.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,457.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,835 shares of company stock valued at $9,026,316 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.54.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

