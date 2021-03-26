Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 912,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,348 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of Charter Communications worth $603,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $2,738,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,221,000. Finally, Aravt Global LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Aravt Global LLC now owns 98,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock opened at $637.79 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $413.39 and a 52 week high of $681.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $619.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $629.82. The stock has a market cap of $123.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.34, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CHTR. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.67.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

