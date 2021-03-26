Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 900,623 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 106,566 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $313,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,777,687,000 after purchasing an additional 329,451 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,230,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,820,440,000 after purchasing an additional 175,943 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,508,000 after purchasing an additional 579,369 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,051,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $365,941,000 after purchasing an additional 22,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 810,050 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $281,921,000 after purchasing an additional 73,320 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.39.

Shares of LULU opened at $306.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 71.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $319.08 and a 200 day moving average of $336.52. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.77 and a 52-week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

