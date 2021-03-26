NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,132 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,394,117,000 after acquiring an additional 871,896 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 76,947.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,847 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,282,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,858,901,000 after purchasing an additional 161,926 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,077,121 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,651,273,000 after purchasing an additional 67,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,451,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $500.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,479,442. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $545.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $532.90. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $238.39 and a one year high of $614.90. The company has a market cap of $310.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.56.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

