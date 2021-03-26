NXM (NXM) Price Hits $63.81 on Top Exchanges

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. NXM has a total market capitalization of $406.78 million and $15,460.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One NXM token can currently be bought for $63.81 or 0.00118429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00060493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.63 or 0.00216452 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $434.88 or 0.00807068 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00052912 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00077072 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00027542 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM’s total supply is 6,924,199 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,374,562 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling NXM

