Omnitude Trading Up 15.1% Over Last 7 Days (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One Omnitude coin can currently be purchased for $0.0239 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Omnitude has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar. Omnitude has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $972,570.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00023220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00049180 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $349.51 or 0.00654248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00064516 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00023849 BTC.

Omnitude Profile

Omnitude (ECOM) is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude. Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Buying and Selling Omnitude

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

