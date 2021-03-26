OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 154.05% and a negative net margin of 586.99%.

Shares of OpGen stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.74. 92,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,479,614. OpGen has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44. The stock has a market cap of $61.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OPGN shares. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on OpGen from $5.65 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OpGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of OpGen in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

