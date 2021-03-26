Paloma Partners Management Co Grows Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 122.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,991 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,029,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $428,567,000 after buying an additional 123,868 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,095,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,594,000 after buying an additional 80,174 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,752,000 after buying an additional 21,178 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 707,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,275,000 after buying an additional 25,706 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,236,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.83.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $98,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,667.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Royal Gold stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $103.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,998. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.00. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.27 and a 52 week high of $147.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.81 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

