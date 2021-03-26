Paloma Partners Management Co Grows Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 588.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,686 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 580.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,704,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,833 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,486,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 22,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRP traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.50. The stock had a trading volume of 46,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,584. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.62 and its 200-day moving average is $43.49. The company has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. As a group, analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.6852 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRP shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.72.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

