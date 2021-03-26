Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 177,526 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 67.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 177,526 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of LKQ by 22,842.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,149,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $281,441,000 after acquiring an additional 10,105,087 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of LKQ by 756.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,112,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,207 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 297,193.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,522,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $124,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,741 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 103.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of LKQ by 16.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,502,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,322,000 after acquiring an additional 941,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.20. The stock had a trading volume of 8,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

