Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 7,848 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,848 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $2,323,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,108,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,816,000 after buying an additional 33,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

Shares of DLTR traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.02. 16,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,976,010. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.43 and a 1-year high of $115.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.12 and a 200-day moving average of $101.74.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

