Paloma Partners Management Co Trims Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,813 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 72.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth $355,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.13.

Shares of ODFL traded up $3.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $235.73. The stock had a trading volume of 7,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,826. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $236.16. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $218.99 and its 200 day moving average is $203.35.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

