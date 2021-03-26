Paloma Partners Management Co Trims Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,080 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $4,773,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $764,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,777,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,082,000 after purchasing an additional 574,666 shares during the period. North Fourth Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. North Fourth Asset Management LP now owns 70,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,281,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

DAL traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $47.73. 286,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,599,407. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.86. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.