Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.

PBLA stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.15. The company had a trading volume of 24,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,963. Panbela Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.03.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile

Panbela Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics treatment for unmet medical needs. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer. Its lead product candidate is SBP-101, which is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

