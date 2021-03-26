Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Partner Communications had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 1.28%.

NASDAQ PTNR opened at $4.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $893.58 million, a PE ratio of 163.05 and a beta of 0.87. Partner Communications has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.61.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

