PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PaySign had a net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 13.31%.

PAYS stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.39. The company had a trading volume of 762,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.82 million, a PE ratio of -73.83 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10. PaySign has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.08.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary platform.

