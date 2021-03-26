PEAKDEFI (PEAK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $386,330.00

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. PEAKDEFI has a total market capitalization of $40.16 million and approximately $386,330.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One PEAKDEFI token can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000693 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PEAKDEFI alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00023877 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00049729 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.14 or 0.00658133 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001880 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00064548 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00024079 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAK is a token. It was first traded on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 545,107,965 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,852,555 tokens. PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com. The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PEAKDEFI Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.