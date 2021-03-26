Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by Duquesne Family Office LLC

Duquesne Family Office LLC lowered its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,517,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,000 shares during the quarter. Penn National Gaming comprises 3.5% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Duquesne Family Office LLC owned about 0.98% of Penn National Gaming worth $131,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total transaction of $539,872.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,781.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $10,059,239.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares in the company, valued at $36,999,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,099,950 shares of company stock worth $384,485,370. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PENN shares. Loop Capital downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Truist increased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.93.

PENN traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,277,010. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.28.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

