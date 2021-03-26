Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PENN has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital downgraded Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.93.

PENN opened at $108.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.28. Penn National Gaming has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 11,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $1,236,457.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,954.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total transaction of $539,872.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,781.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,099,950 shares of company stock worth $384,485,370. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

