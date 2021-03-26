PennyMac Financial Services’ (PFSI) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their equal weight rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $75.00.

PFSI has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.13.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Shares of PFSI stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,580. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.22. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $14.57 and a 52 week high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. On average, research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.36%.

In related news, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $658,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $1,002,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 943,306 shares of company stock valued at $58,522,567 and sold 253,450 shares valued at $15,749,281. Company insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $319,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $29,185,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $4,528,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.