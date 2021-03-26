PEPS Coin (PEPS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $174.00

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. During the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $160,871.76 and approximately $174.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005740 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00007363 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.99 or 0.00183255 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 96.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 60,333,925 coins and its circulating supply is 44,085,324 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

